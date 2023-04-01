Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.