Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.18. 549,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cannae by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 145.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

