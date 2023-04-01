Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
CRNLF stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.33. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.
About Capricorn Metals
