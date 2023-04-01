Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

CRNLF stock opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.33. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

