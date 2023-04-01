Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,521,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.