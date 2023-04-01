Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 600 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.0% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

USIG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 427,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.