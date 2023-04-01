Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.85 and traded as high as C$6.11. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 3,592,738 shares.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

