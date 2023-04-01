Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $30.90. 36,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5253 dividend. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Carlsberg A/S

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,057.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

