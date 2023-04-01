Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 580,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 212,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,511. The firm has a market cap of $692.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

