Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

