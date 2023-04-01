Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

