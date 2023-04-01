Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

