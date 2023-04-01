Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $50.46 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $78.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.