Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after purchasing an additional 385,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

