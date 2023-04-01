Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,166 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.