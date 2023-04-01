Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $65,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,257,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,301,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $19.46.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

