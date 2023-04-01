Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VOO opened at $376.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

