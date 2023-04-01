Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

