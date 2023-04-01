Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group
In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.