Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 30,535 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 52.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 42.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Community Bank System Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $72.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.