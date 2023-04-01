Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.
BALL stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $92.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
