Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Insider Activity at Ball

Ball Stock Performance

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BALL stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $92.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.