Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Carrier Global has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

