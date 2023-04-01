Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $431.96 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $431.96 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,610,239,984 coins and its circulating supply is 10,880,756,615 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,607,891,028 with 10,878,555,246 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04010646 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,189,914.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

