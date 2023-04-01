Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 862,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $264,431.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,678 shares of company stock worth $597,542. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSTL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 190,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,635. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
