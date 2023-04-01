CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

CBSC stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

