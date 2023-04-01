CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
CBSC stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
About CB Scientific
