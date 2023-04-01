Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $108.89. 720,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

