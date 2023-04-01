Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.26

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.26 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 103.85 ($1.28). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 103.85 ($1.28), with a volume of 5,310,110 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,085.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($123,242.59). In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £52,490 ($64,491.95). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($123,242.59). Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

