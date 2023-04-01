Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 33 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $355.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.67 and a 200-day moving average of $319.65. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

