Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $199,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 5,104,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.