Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MSI traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.13. The stock had a trading volume of 730,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,648. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $286.24.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

