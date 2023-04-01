Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 251,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
