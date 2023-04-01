Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 0.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,855. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

