Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 2,678,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

