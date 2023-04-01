Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. 1,513,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,941. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

