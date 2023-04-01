Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Trading Down 7.6 %

Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 303,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

