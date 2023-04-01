Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.77.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $357.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.86. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $574.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

