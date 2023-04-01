Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 2,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

