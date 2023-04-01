Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.13. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,997,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,373,000 after purchasing an additional 734,043 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,452 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $19,075,000.

