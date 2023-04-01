China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,423,400 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 10,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHFFF remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

