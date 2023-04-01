China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 3rd

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 3rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 10.7 %

CHNR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

