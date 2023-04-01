China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

