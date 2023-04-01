China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

