China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. China Shenhua Energy has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.