Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

CD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 949,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

