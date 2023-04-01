Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Chord Energy
In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,983 shares of company stock worth $971,848. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy
Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chord Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.
About Chord Energy
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
