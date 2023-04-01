Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 1,111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.9 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHRRF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRRF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

