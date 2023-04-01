ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 137,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,546. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

