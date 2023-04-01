Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,362,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,286. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

