Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,362,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

