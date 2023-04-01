CIBC Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.50.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

