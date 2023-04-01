Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

