Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.
CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.
NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.
In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $3,280,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
