Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $462.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.54 and its 200-day moving average is $433.32.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

