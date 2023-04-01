CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIRGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 163,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

