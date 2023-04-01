CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 163,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.