CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 163,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

